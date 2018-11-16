WEATHER

Snow forces some New Jersey students to stay overnight in school

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports the storm caused big problems in New Jersey.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
WEST ORANGE, N.J. --
All students at one New Jersey school are finally home Friday after they were forced to sleep in the building overnight due to the snowstorm.

Snow days sometimes mean you get get a day off, but sometimes snow days leave you stranded. And that's exactly what happened at Liberty Middle School in West Orange on Thursday.

All it took was a couple of cars to run out of gas, stall or spin out to jam up traffic, preventing school buses from getting to the schools.

When only four of 14 buses showed up to transport more than 300 children, school officials realized students weren't going to be able to get home.

So they packed in the auditorium with games and movies and pulled out mats for students to sleep.

Friday morning, many of those cars remained abandoned on I-280, making it difficult for the plows to even clear the roadway.

"There's a big accident, not to mention about maybe 15 cars stuck up there as well," one commuter said. "That's why we can't get through, and the police can't get through either because you have no idea the abundance of traffic."

Family members say the principal, who had been up since 4:40 a.m. Thursday, did an excellent job communicating with them by tweeting about the situation in the school to keep them updated.



It took a lot of resources and help from school employees, including the cafeteria staff, to keep the children safe and fed at the school overnight.



A milk delivery truck even dropped off supplies in the early morning hours Friday.

The final three kids went home at 9:30 a.m., meaning staff -- and the principal -- could finally go home themselves for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowstormstudentssnow stormschoolWest OrangeEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Blue flash captured shooting across Texas sky
Dry This Weekend
Soggy Triangle communities race to prepare for more heavy rainfall
Raleigh Christmas Parade forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's credentials
Johnston County man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Video shows 'excessive force' arrest of former football player
91K pounds of ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
Raleigh man imprisoned after landing helicopter at SAS tells his story
Blue flash captured shooting across Texas sky
Show More
Fugitive's mugshot racks up over 250K Facebook comments
Off-camera hobbies: Kim Deaner helps viewers get fit
Raleigh Sheraton opens room for sick children to watch Christmas parade
He's banned from working in NC, but convicted paver back at it in Wake County
Duke Health staff gives veteran state's first abdominal wall transplant
More News