Snow forecast: Areas west of RDU could see up to 6 inches

A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for Sunday & Monday for Durham and areas to the north and west. Raleigh will see winter weather too, just not in the watch at this time. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/B5Re1bivnq — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) December 6, 2018

ICYMI: #NCDOT crews across the central part of the state started prepping brine Wednesday as winter weather is forecasted this weekend. pic.twitter.com/yRVByl5cF5 — NCDOT (@NCDOT) December 6, 2018

It's looking dry and cool through Saturday afternoon but the question on everyone's mind is when and where will it snow?It's now looking like snow will develop Saturday evening and overnight and spread north, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Thursday afternoon.Don't get too excited -- it will be mostly rain south and east of Raleigh, and the rain could be heavy, maybe more than 2 inches.But areas near the Virginia border and west of RDU could get quite a bit of snow, and amounts could be impressive, with 6-plus inches not out of the question.There is now a Winter Storm Watch in effect for late Saturday-Sunday for Durham, Orange, Granville, Person, and Alamance counties.The RDU area will be the battleground, where the all snow, mix, rain lines will set up, so forecasting amounts will be a nightmare and nearly impossible at this time, Hohmann said."It's quite possible northwest parts of the Triangle (Hillsborough, etc) see heavy snow through much of Sunday, while eastern and southern Wake sees a transition to mostly rain," Hohmann said. "Forecasting this line is very difficult, even 12-14 hours out. It's possible the Triangle turns to all rain later Sunday, or even stays all snow. It seems at least parts of the region will turn to rain, considering climatology and the earliness of the season."Precipitation should transition back to a mix or snow on Monday, but additional amounts look light.Ahead of the potential storm, NCDOT crews started to prep brine for the central parts of the state.Officials said they hope to have 10,000 gallons stored by the end of the day Wednesday.Ashley Pilkington with Durham County NCDOT said crews will be treating I-40, I-85, and NC 147 throughout the day.Whatever happens this weekend, officials said you should start to prepare for this winter season.