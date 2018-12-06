WEATHER

Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Raleigh this weekend

Here is what we know about this weekend's wintry weather

By and Chris Hohmann
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The possibility of snow has been a talker all week, and Big Weather said being over 60 hours out, it looks more and more likely at least some areas will be dealing with snow, sleet, and or ice by Sunday.

At this point, it appears a wintry mix will develop and spread north late Saturday, change over to snow (even southern areas could see brief snow), and then change to rain in many areas from RDU to the south and east on Sunday.



Areas to the northwest of RDU could see snow or a mix throughout the day Sunday.

As the storm moves away, precipitation could change back to light snow late Monday.

It's still too soon for any speculation on accumulations; Friday is the earliest ABC11 meteorologists will have an idea.

RELATED: Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires

Ahead of the potential storm, NCDOT crews started to prep brine for the central parts of the state.

Officials said they hope to have 10,000 gallons stored by the end of the day on Wednesday.



Ashley Pilkington with Durham County NCDOT said crews will be treating I-40, I-85, and NC 147 throughout the day on Wednesday.

"Still many uncertainties, cold air is marginal, will barely be freezing or below for most of the event," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.

He also said it's hard to predict now where and when the rain/snow line will set up, and a 30-mile miss on the forecast can have huge implications.

Big Weather also said we're still too far out to tell, mainly because the models are all over the place, but here is what he thinks could happen.



Keep in mind, he believes these models can and will change.

He said most of the Triangle could mostly see a wintry mix, while areas near and north of Roxboro will see snow.

Whatever happens this weekend, officials said you should start to prepare for this winter season.

