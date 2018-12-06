Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Raleigh this weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The possibility of snow has been a talker all week, and Big Weather said being over 60 hours out, it looks more and more likely at least some areas will be dealing with snow, sleet, and or ice by Sunday.
At this point, it appears a wintry mix will develop and spread north late Saturday, change over to snow (even southern areas could see brief snow), and then change to rain in many areas from RDU to the south and east on Sunday.
Wintry weather looks likely for at least part of the weekend. One of the big questions: will warmer air off the Atlantic spread far enough inland to change most areas to rain during the day Sunday? #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/H5DgDS0wJ9— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) December 5, 2018
Areas to the northwest of RDU could see snow or a mix throughout the day Sunday.
As the storm moves away, precipitation could change back to light snow late Monday.
It's still too soon for any speculation on accumulations; Friday is the earliest ABC11 meteorologists will have an idea.
Ahead of the potential storm, NCDOT crews started to prep brine for the central parts of the state.
Officials said they hope to have 10,000 gallons stored by the end of the day on Wednesday.
ICYMI: #NCDOT crews across the central part of the state started prepping brine Wednesday as winter weather is forecasted this weekend. pic.twitter.com/yRVByl5cF5— NCDOT (@NCDOT) December 6, 2018
Ashley Pilkington with Durham County NCDOT said crews will be treating I-40, I-85, and NC 147 throughout the day on Wednesday.
"Still many uncertainties, cold air is marginal, will barely be freezing or below for most of the event," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.
He also said it's hard to predict now where and when the rain/snow line will set up, and a 30-mile miss on the forecast can have huge implications.
Big Weather also said we're still too far out to tell, mainly because the models are all over the place, but here is what he thinks could happen.
5am WED Update: This is my best guess for the weekend. I time stamped it because this can, and will, change esp. since we are 4-5 days out from the onset of precip. Not confident in #snow amounts so no forecast ATTM. pic.twitter.com/WpWAclgTkD— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 5, 2018
Keep in mind, he believes these models can and will change.
He said most of the Triangle could mostly see a wintry mix, while areas near and north of Roxboro will see snow.
Whatever happens this weekend, officials said you should start to prepare for this winter season.
