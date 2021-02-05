RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's another small chance for snow to fall in your backyard over the weekend.
With cold weather in place, and a batch of rain set to push through the area Saturday night, the pieces are in place for a short snow event.
Starting shortly before midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, some snow flurries or freezing rain mixture could begin falling throughout parts of central North Carolina--with areas north of Interstate 85 being most likely to see the wintry mix.
By 6 a.m. above freezing temperatures will arrive, pushing the snow out of the area and replacing it with rain.
"The potential is there to see some snowflakes or freezing rain tomorrow night while you are sleeping. I don't think it'll be much. You could pick up 1-3 inches out toward the Triad and certain western parts of the state, but around here it looks like more of a rain event," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
So far this year, we have not seen any major snow events. However, there have been a couple of small dusting events--such as last Wednesday night when most of the area woke up Thursday to white yards and porches.
PHOTOS | Downtown Rocky Mount covered in snow
Chance for snow, freezing rain overnight Saturday into Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News