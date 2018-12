We’be seen at least 6 cars ditched after spinning out on I-85 headed to Hillsborough. Plows are on patrol but most roads are still snow covered. Don’t drive this morning! More on @ABC11_WTVD live from #BreakingNews One, ahead. pic.twitter.com/gDstELZW9v — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 9, 2018

NOW: Crews are putting salt and sand down in Fayetteville. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/9fTys2YyUP — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 9, 2018

The snow we've been expecting all week arrived in the Triangle overnight.As of 6 a.m., the NWS Raleigh measured 3.4 inches on NC State's campus.The snow is causing significant problems on the roads.GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoCary, and GoDurham have suspended all services until noon.The winter storm has caused hundreds of businesses to close. Check the full list here Dozens of flights into and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were canceled Sunday morning. Check flights here More than 87,000 people are without power across North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.