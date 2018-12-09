WEATHER

Snow in NC: Where the winter weather is and what areas it's hitting next

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The snow we've been expecting all week arrived in the Triangle overnight.

As of 6 a.m., the NWS Raleigh measured 3.4 inches on NC State's campus.

Traffic

The snow is causing significant problems on the roads. Check the traffic map here.

GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoCary, and GoDurham have suspended all services until noon.

Business closings

The winter storm has caused hundreds of businesses to close. Check the full list here.

Flights canceled

Dozens of flights into and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were canceled Sunday morning. Check flights here.
Power outages

More than 87,000 people are without power across North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

VIEW THE OUTAGE MAP BELOW.

