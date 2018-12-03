Snow this weekend? It's possible!

Is your phone saying snow next weekend? It's not impossible. Timing and temperature are everything with a setup like this, and the storm system is still off the coast of California. We'll keep you updated! pic.twitter.com/CHMfXAQPhN — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) December 2, 2018

Has your weather app on your phone been showing a snow icon? Well, our meteorologist say it's a possibility this weekend!A cold high-pressure system to our north and a developing low-pressure system to our southwest are two important ingredients needed for a wintry event.The third ingredient is the path of the low, and there are still lots of questions on where it is headed.The storm system responsible for this possibility is currently off the coast of California.Okay...but is it going to snow? Well, Big Weather said it's too soon to tell since we won't even have weather balloon data on this system until later this week.Timing will vary and it's way too early to talk specifics, but be aware that we could see our first taste of winter on Sunday morning or Sunday night into Monday morning!Regardless if snowflakes fall, Big Weather said there will be cold rain this weekend with temps hovering around 40 both days.