WEATHER

Snow this weekend? It's possible!

EMBED </>More Videos

Will it snow this weekend? Big Weather says it may be too soon to tell.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Has your weather app on your phone been showing a snow icon? Well, our meteorologist say it's a possibility this weekend!

A cold high-pressure system to our north and a developing low-pressure system to our southwest are two important ingredients needed for a wintry event.

The third ingredient is the path of the low, and there are still lots of questions on where it is headed.



The storm system responsible for this possibility is currently off the coast of California.

Okay...but is it going to snow? Well, Big Weather said it's too soon to tell since we won't even have weather balloon data on this system until later this week.

Timing will vary and it's way too early to talk specifics, but be aware that we could see our first taste of winter on Sunday morning or Sunday night into Monday morning!

Regardless if snowflakes fall, Big Weather said there will be cold rain this weekend with temps hovering around 40 both days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowweatherNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Colder Air Moves In
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
Today marks 30 years since rare November F4 tornado touched down in Raleigh
More Weather
Top Stories
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
Honoring Bush 41: George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Show More
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
More News