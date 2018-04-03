WEATHER

Snow this weekend? Probably not

EMBED </>More Videos

Snow this week? Probably not (WTVD)

We told you yesterday some models were showing possible snow this weekend.

Well, for those of you who are ready for Spring, we have some good news!

For the most part, models have backed off and are no longer showing flakes for our area.

The only one that shows a dusting is the CMC (Canadian model) for the North Carolina/Virginia border.

On Monday, the EURO model showed that a foot of snow could fall (but not stick). Now, all snow has been removed from that model for the Triangle, leaving only a few flakes for our northern counties with no accumulation.

The GFS model also now shows no snow.

As always, keep an eye on the latest forecast here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More weather
WEATHER
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News