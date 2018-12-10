WEATHER

Snow topples trees at football coach's Roxboro home, wife sleeps through it

Amanda Kleine didn't wake up, even when two trees fell in her backyard, narrowly missing her home.

By
ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Amanda Kleine isn't a light sleeper, and that's probably a good thing, because the sound of pine trees crashing down in her backyard would have scared her to death, she said.

Kleine, the wife of Person High School head football coach David Kleine, was sleeping when two trees came down in the snowstorm, barely missing their home.


"My husband was out of town, and I'm sure it would've scared me to death," she said.



Amanda said her husband cautioned her before he left.


"My husband told me, 'Honey while I'm gone, sleep on the living room couch just because you know how pine trees are in the winter," she said. "He was just being overprotective, and I thought, 'Eh, I'll be fine' so I slept in the bedroom and this is what happened."

The trees missed their house by a few feet.

"It didn't come through the roof thankfully, but we think there will be some damage that we can tell," she said. "There's a deck under there too."
