Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible

Brittany Bell with the latest on the winter mix in North Carolina.

By , Don Schwenneker and Chris Hohmann
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode to monitor wintry weather over the Triangle-area.

What to expect
* Snow in the morning, up to 1 inch in some areas north of I-85
*Snow should stop in Triangle-areas by noon
* Some evening rain

Snow started falling in Person, Granville, and Vance counties before 4 a.m. and continued to push East.



Parts of the Triangle started to see light snowfall around 5, while other areas saw the change over from rain to snow between 7-8 a.m, while precipitation in some areas changed back to rain around noon.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Durham beginning at 1 a.m. Wednesday and ended 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said Tuesday night.

The advisory also covers the following counties: Alamance; Davidson; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Randolph; Vance.

Accumulations varied per county; however, most of the snow melted and didn't pile up on the ground.

By 9 a.m., Person County saw an accumulation of 1 inch.



The snow has the potential to freeze overnight, as temperatures drop, potentially causing dangerous driving conditions Thursday morning.

