High pressure will bring abundant sunshine across Central North Carolina today and afternoon temperatures will peak near 50 degrees Fahrenheit.After a fairly clear evening, clouds will start to move in later tonight in advance of an approaching cold front.Tomorrow will be a mainly cloudy day as that strong cold front advances from the west. Some rain will arrive later in the day tomorrow and then as much colder air rushes in behind the front tomorrow night, rain may mix with wet snow before ending. Some places north and west of the Triangle may even have a complete changeover to snow for a short period tomorrow night before drier air moves in late at night.In the wake of this front, temperatures will be no better than the lower 40s Wednesday with a brisk wind, even though there will be plenty of sunshine.It will turn even colder Thursday despite a sunny sky with high temperatures in the middle 30s. Nighttime low temperatures will be around 20 degrees during this upcoming cold wave.With continued dry weather, a warming trend will begin Friday afternoon and continue into the weekend, taking temperatures up to the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.Have a great week!Bigweather