Soaking rain expected ahead of warmer weekend

Low pressure, moving from the lower Mississippi River Valley to the mid-Atlantic, will result in a period of soaking rain for the Triangle today with the heaviest rain expected this afternoon. Rainfall amounts will average anywhere between 0.50 and 1.00 inch. Rain will taper off during the evening hours tonight as the storm system lifts northeastward.As the upper-level energy with this system rotates through early Saturday, there can be some clouds to start, but then high pressure will begin to build in from the west and will lead to a good deal of sun for the rest of the day. As we get caught between the low and the high, the winds will get gusty, up around 20-25mph. It will be rather mild with temperatures right around 60 degrees to start the weekend.High pressure will remain in control Sunday into Monday promoting sunshine and a few scattered clouds. With winds out of the west, it will remain mild with temperatures in the low 60s.A front will approach the area later Monday night into Tuesday, but most of the moisture with this system looks to pass by to the north and only a stray shower is expected.Have a great weekend!Bigweather