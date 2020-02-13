Showers & Storms Arrive Tomorrow

A storm moving across Oklahoma this evening will move eastward during the next 24-36 hours with a southward trailing cold font. This storm system looks fairly strong and as a result should support a good influx of moisture into the region during the next 24 hours. This will lead to increasing cloudiness tonight and then some rain and thunderstorms mostly from around midday into tomorrow night.There is some potential for strong to severe thunderstorms with this activity mostly during tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening. The Storm Prediction Center has all of central North Carolina in a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather tomorrow. The Sandhills and southern half of the coastal plain are more likely than the Triangle to receive strong to severe storms. The main threat will be brief downpours and damaging winds.A soaking rain is expected late tomorrow and early tomorrow night, with a general 0.50 - 1.00" likely in areas located both in and near the Triangle. The actual cool front associated with this storm system will swing through central North Carolina by around daybreak Friday morning.So, Friday will turn out to be a drier and more tranquil day as drier air begins to filter into the region from the north and west. High pressure builds into the region later Friday and Friday night and will support dry weather into Saturday morning. But then clouds will start to increase and thicken by around midday Saturday as another quick moving storm system approaches from the southern Plains States. This increase in cloud cover will be followed by yet another good chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.Sunday however will be dry and tranquil and temperatures will linger around 70 degrees.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson