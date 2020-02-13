Showers & Storms Today

Clouds have started to stream into central North Carolina since midnight, and these will thicken and lower as this morning continues to unfold. The balance of today willbe cloudy with off and on showers and temperatures peaking in the upper 60s or lower 70s this afternoon.A warm front, still located near the Alabama- Georgia state line very early today, will trigger some additional showers and thunderstorms by early this afternoon. The focal point of most of this activity will be over Georgia and South Carolina. Meanwhile, in a more stable environment located to the north and east, we are expecting somerain to get underway. This rain will soak most of the Triangle, especially later today and this evening. The main thrust of heavy and gusty thunderstorms will slide by well to the south, and will impact the Sandhill with the best chance for severe storms. Much of central North Carolina is in line for picking up a decent soaking, getting a general 0.50-1.00 inch of rain through midnight.Tomorrow is shaping up to be a much better day. Some drier air will filter into the region from the north and west, and sunshine will return. It will also be warmer, with most temperatures reaching the mid- and upper 70s. The weekend is does get off to a dry start.However, thickening clouds on Saturday will be followed by yet another chance for showers and a locally heavier thunderstorm, especially later on Saturday and Saturday night.Sunday and Monday will be dry and tranquil days with a fair amount of sunshine. However, while most temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s, Monday is expected to be a bit cooler.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather