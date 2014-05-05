Soaring into the 80s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The warm pattern we have will not only continue today, but will continue to ramp up as well. Temperatures reached the mid-70s yesterday, a couple of degrees higher than on Sunday.Today we jump up into the 80s as upper-level ridging over the Mississippi Valley slides eastward and warmer air continues to push into the region. This will be helped along by a down sloping west wind this afternoon as well. The satellite does show a few patches of clouds over the eastern Ohio/Tennessee valleys that will wander this way today, but they look to remain patchy enough for the day to be mostly sunny.The warmer nights will continue as well, with temperatures remaining at least in the mid-50s each of the next couple of nights.The ridge aloft gets pinched and becomes sharper tomorrow into Thursday as upper-level low pressure comes eastward into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, while an upper-level low continues to spin and make little progress over the western Atlantic. This may cause a little northern surface high pressure to develop and default our flow to easterly instead of westerly, though this back door boundary would most likely stay just to the north and east of the Triangle. This will bear watching, but we look likely to continue with the warm weather.However, the front supported by the upper-level low to our northwest will be approaching from the west on Thursday and, with the back door front in the vicinity, there could be a shower or thunderstorm developing/moving into the area during the afternoon. This weakening front from the west will tend to wash out coming eastward, but we will have southern stream energy aloft coming up toward us that brings a good chance for a few showers and a thunderstorm Thursday night and Friday.While there are still some inconsistencies with the models over the weekend, things are looking at least a little clearer. The energy causing the rainy weather on Friday will pull away to the east Saturday morning, but another low will be coming through the Ohio/Tennessee valleys. This will bring back wet weather during the day. The American model has more of a break in the rain to start the weekend, while the European gives us a better chance for at least a scattering of showers. Both models then agree that the best chance for any shower Sunday is in the morning; the front may be off to the east for the afternoon, allowing for drier weather and some sunshine. We are leaning the forecast in that direction.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather