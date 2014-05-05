Soaring into the 80s Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a sunny and warm day, we'll have a clear and comfortable night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.Tomorrow will be even warmer than today. Expect wall to wall sunshine and highs in the low 80s both in the Triangle and the Sandhills.High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern on Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday. Then by Thursday night, a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm will creep into our region.By Friday, our weather becomes more unsettled. Expect showers and storms throughout the day. This weekend will not be a washout but it won't be completely dry either with showers and storms possible before bright, blue sky returns come Monday.Enjoy the sunshine!Robert Johnson