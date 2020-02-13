Temperatures into the 90s by Wednesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- We're off to another crisp start this morning, making it feel more like early April or October and not the second day of June!With high pressure shifting over the western Atlantic today, we're about to experience a couple of seasons in one day.Southerly winds pick up today on the back side of this sprawling area of high pressure. This green lights warm air to surge northward today with highs returning to the mid-80s. We will also start to feel a bit more humidity through this afternoon as dew points return to the lower 60s.High temperatures may take a shot at breaking into the 90s for the first time this year. Here are some fun climate stats on our first 90-degree Fahrenheit day for Raleigh:-30-year average (1980-2010) date of first 90-degree day: May 14th-First 90-degree day last year: May 18th-Latest first 90-degree day on record: June 27, 1983-Years with first 90-degree day in June since 2000: 2005, 2008, 2013,2016Along with the warmth for Wednesday, it will also become more humid as dew points creep up well into the 60s. A slow-moving storm system across northern Texas today gradually pushes east reaching the Carolinas by Thursday. A shower or thunderstorm may be possible for both Thursday and Friday, but there may not be much in the way of meaningful rainfall both days for the Triangle area.A shower or thunderstorm risk carries over into Saturday, with high pressure returning by Sunday and Monday to dry out the Triangle region.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather