Temperatures Skyrocket into the 90s by Wednesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Today felt more like mid April than the start of June! June 1st is the first day of meteorological summer but today was cooler than average due to high pressure to our north allowing a cool northeasterly breeze. June 1st is also the beginning of hurricane season which extends until November 30th.Tomorrow will be warmer with temperatures in the low 80s, closer to average.The Triangle will see its first 90-degree day beginning Wednesday. Loads of sunshine will add to the heat and humidity for Wednesday as well.The heat and humidity will remain for Thursday as temperatures persist in the 90s. Thursday will also begin 3-day stretch of afternoon showers and storms.The remainder of the week will be warm with scattered showers and storms before beginning to dry out come Sunday.A tropical disturbance, partially the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the East Pacific, may develop tonight or tomorrow over the Bay of Campeche. While this doesn't look impactful for central North Carolina, this system may be impactful for states along the Gulf coast.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson