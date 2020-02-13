We'll see the 90s by the middle of the week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The overall weather pattern east of the Rockies is being dominated by a surface ridge of high pressure now moving across the Ohio River Valley early this morning and it will arrive across the mid-Atlantic by this afternoon.Today will be the lone "cool/comfortable" day of the forecast as dry, Canadian air continues to filter southward on north to north-northeast winds delivering sunny skies and a refreshing air mass. Once this area of high-pressure shifts over the western Atlantic tonight and into tomorrow, our surface winds will move to the southwest and that will kick off a warming trend through mid-week.Look for temperatures to climb into the 80s for tomorrow and the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. It will also become more humid, especially by Wednesday.A few showers will try to make a run at the northern tier of counties in North Carolina tomorrow in conjunction with a storm sliding across the eastern Great Lakes. Current thinking is that with the surface ridge in place, most of North Carolina stays dry for tomorrow, with any showers relegated to areas north of the state line in Virginia.Meanwhile, what is left of an upper-level low over the Big Bend area of Texas today will head east and reaches the Carolinas by Thursday. This feature will help funnel deep moisture northward helping to give us the uptick in dew points for the end of the week and the increased risk of showers and thunderstorms starting up Thursday afternoon. This threat for rain will linger into Sunday before another ridge of high pressure develops into early next week.Have a great Monday!Big Weather