Clear Tonight, Then 90s Beginning Tomorrow

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tonight will be warm under a clear sky. The Triangle will see its first 90-degree day of the year tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine and a stiff southwesterly wind will make for hot and humid conditions for tomorrow and the remainder of the week. Scattered showers and storms will be in place Thursday-Saturday, however none of those days will be a complete washout.
Tropical Storm Cristobal, the earliest C-named storm in history, is currently spinning in the Gulf of Mexico and is nearly stationary. This tropical storm will begin to impact Texas/Louisiana by early next week.


Robert Johnson


