Warmest Temp of the Year

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Strong high pressure is going to begin to drift off the mid-Atlantic coast later today and tonight. We will see lots of sunshine today, and most temperatures in the Triangle will peak in the lower 90s this afternoon. It will even reach the mid- and upper 80s in the mountains.There will also be an uptick in the humidity, since dew points will be rising into the mid- and upper 60s. This is not the most oppressive type of humidity that the Carolinas often deals with during the mid-summer months, but it will definitely be a noticeable change in the short term.The overall pattern will become more complex tomorrow. As we track a few upper-level disturbances which may eventually become key players in our forecast outcome, one of those is associated with the Central American Gyre. That has led to the formation of Tropical Storm Cristobal in the southern Bay of Campeche.The second is a piece of energy is breaking away from an upper-level low located in Texas.The third piece is being ejected from an upper-level system located near the coast of California. This is a fairly messy pattern, and just how these features interact with each other tomorrow will ultimately determine our rain chances around here.Things do not become any clearer by Friday, and during the upcoming weekend. The model guidance differs on how quickly the aforementioned front clears to our south, if it ever really does. The latest run of the GFS stalls that front close by on Saturday, with our rain chances lasting into early next week. Conversely, the European model has that front clearing the area, and drier air would move into the Carolinas on a northwesterly wind Sunday and Monday. This same model is also implying that temperatures will return to the 90s after being somewhat lower late this week and on Saturday.Right now, it is best to assume that the forecast will be unsettled for a few days, and may stay that way through early next week, or simply dry out and become quite warm. At least it's Hump Day...Stay cool and hydrated!Big Weather