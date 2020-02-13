Few Showers & Storms Overnight

It'll be a rather cloudy night with periods of rain and the potential for a thunderstorm late into the night. The bulk of the precipitation will be south and east of the Triangle. Due to the clouds, temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s overnight.Tomorrow starts off damp as rain showers will linger in the morning. Those showers will be accompanied by a breezy northerly wind. We'll dry out by tomorrow afternoon and will even see some peaks of sunshine before sunset. Highs will be near 60 degrees.Tuesday will be warmer with a mixture of sun and clouds and Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine.The next best chance for showers and storms arrives on Thursday and may continue into Friday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson