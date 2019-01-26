WEATHER

Seasonal this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Seasonably cold temperatures and partly cloudy skies will be in the Raleigh-Durham area tonight. A cold front will be moving into the region tomorrow, but will travel through without any precipitation being generated. However, temperatures will rise a few degrees but still remain seasonable.

A warm low from the Gulf will cross Florida on Sunday and trek northeast just offshore. This system will arrive off the North Carolina coast by Monday morning. The Triangle can expect some clouds as a result of this system's passage, but any rain from it should be isolated to the coast and the Outer Banks.

Soon after grazing the North Carolina coastline, this system will begin to move further out to sea as a strong cold front comes in from the east beginning Tuesday morning. Along with increased breezes and cloudiness, the front will bring precipitation that will begin as rain in the afternoon. Going into Tuesday night, temperatures will become low overnight in the 20s. The rain could turn over to snow that may accumulate up to 2 inches. The region may have some ice mixed in on the extreme back side of this event as well.

As a result of the passage of this event, the drop in temperatures is not expected to reverse itself anytime soon. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 30s to low 40s and the overnight lows will remain in a very cold lower 20s.

Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Morning rain is causing traffic accidents throughout Raleigh
It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
More Weather
Top Stories
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Wayne County 3-year-old shot in head, authorities say
Hundreds gather in Raleigh for Women's March
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
NYC man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Barrett, No. 2 Duke pull away to beat Georgia Tech 66-53
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
Show More
Toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy
1 dead, 2 injured after birthday party shooting
Just 4 percent of scooter riders injured in accidents wore helmets: Study
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat Drumstick!
More News