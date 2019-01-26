Seasonably cold temperatures and partly cloudy skies will be in the Raleigh-Durham area tonight. A cold front will be moving into the region tomorrow, but will travel through without any precipitation being generated. However, temperatures will rise a few degrees but still remain seasonable.A warm low from the Gulf will cross Florida on Sunday and trek northeast just offshore. This system will arrive off the North Carolina coast by Monday morning. The Triangle can expect some clouds as a result of this system's passage, but any rain from it should be isolated to the coast and the Outer Banks.Soon after grazing the North Carolina coastline, this system will begin to move further out to sea as a strong cold front comes in from the east beginning Tuesday morning. Along with increased breezes and cloudiness, the front will bring precipitation that will begin as rain in the afternoon. Going into Tuesday night, temperatures will become low overnight in the 20s. The rain could turn over to snow that may accumulate up to 2 inches. The region may have some ice mixed in on the extreme back side of this event as well.As a result of the passage of this event, the drop in temperatures is not expected to reverse itself anytime soon. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 30s to low 40s and the overnight lows will remain in a very cold lower 20s.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart