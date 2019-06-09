Some flooding possible as periods of heavy rain continue

Surface map this afternoon shows area of high pressure off the New England coast. Area of lowpressure across the Tennessee Valley with stalled boundary across the viewing area. This stalledfront will remain across the area through the overnight and serve as the focal point for showersand thunderstorms. Moisture will overrun this boundary and any disturbances aloft will help tointensify any showers and thunderstorms. With precipitable water values between 2.0-2.4 inchesand a weak steering flow, localized flooding does remain a concern.For tomorrow an upper-level feature moving across the Midwest will finally push the system acrossthe Tennessee Valley off to the east. A warm, moist airmass will remain in place tomorrow. Therewill be a cold front associated with the the feature moving through the Midwest. This front willpush through the Triangle late tomorrow night. Ahead of this front, showers and thunderstormswill develop. Once again tomorrow there is a risk for localized flooding. That threat will continueinto tomorrow night until the front moves through the region.The trend has been faster with the front through the region so for Tuesday we will cover for amorning shower especially for the eastern part of the viewing area. As some drier air filters intothe region clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine.The dry weather will be short-lived; however, as moisture will quickly return northward Wednesdayin response to a deep upper-level trough progged to dig south over the Mississippi Valley. With aneasterly flow in place this will keep temperatures below normal for this time of the year.This system lifts northward on Thursday as another cold front approaches from the west with asystem moving through the Ohio Valley. Another day of showers and thunderstorms across theregion. High pressure builds in behind the front ushering in a drier more stable airmass for the endof the week.Stay dry!Steve Stewart