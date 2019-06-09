Weather

Some flooding possible Sunday as periods of heavy rain continue

An unsettled weather pattern and risk for localized flooding will be in place Sunday and into the early part of the new week.

As low pressure slowly tracks northward through the Tennessee Valley today, a frontal boundary to our south will begin to inch northward later this afternoon and tonight. This along with a southeast flow off the Atlantic will help to produce pockets of rain and thunderstorms into tonight.

Any downpours can be enough to produce localized flooding.



A cold front will near from the west Monday. This will bring unsettled weather to much of the eastern third of the nation Monday, including our area. With a warm and moist air mass in place, the approaching cold front will lead to additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms, along with the risk for localized flooding.

As the cold front moves through the Triangle Monday night it may be accompanied by a heavy, gusty thunderstorm. A lingering early morning shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday, especially in eastern parts of the viewing area, but the trend will be to dry things out in the wake of the front with increasing amounts of sunshine.

The dry weather will be short lived, however, as moisture will quickly return northward Wednesday in response to another storm system nearing from the west.

This will lead to a return to showers and thunderstorms, especially Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

High pressure will promote a nice end to the week Friday with sunshine returning.

Stay dry!

Steve Stewart



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain and flooding shuts down roads across the Triangle
2 charged in deadly Goldsboro motel shooting
Woman says man pulled her out of flooded car in Wake Forest
Locals worried about gun violence want action
Woman charged in car crash that injured 3, Durham police say
Man slashes woman in face after asking for directions in NYC
Panic at D.C. pride parade sends people running
Show More
Woman dies while scuba diving at Wendell park
Woman accused of posing as social worker to kidnap baby
Man charged in Raleigh shooting that killed 1, injured 2
Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought
4 dead after small plane crashes in Nash County
More TOP STORIES News