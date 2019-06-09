More rain likely today as storms move across the area

An unsettled weather pattern and risk for localized flooding will be in place today and into the early part of the new week.As low pressure slowly tracks northward through the Tennessee Valley today, a frontal boundary to our south will begin to inch northward later this afternoon and tonight. This along with a southeast flow off the Atlantic will help to produce pockets of rain and thunderstorms into tonight. Any downpours can be enough to produce localized flooding.A cold front will near from the west Monday. This will bring unsettled weather to much of the eastern third of the nation Monday, including our area. With a warm and moist air mass in place, the approaching cold front will lead to additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms, along with the risk for localized flooding.As the cold front moves through the Triangle Monday night it may be accompanied by a heavy, gusty thunderstorm. A lingering early morning shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday, especially in eastern parts of the viewing area, but the trend will be to dry things out in the wake of the front with increasing amounts of sunshine.The dry weather will be short lived however, as moisture will quickly return northward Wednesday in response to another storm system nearing from the west. This will lead to a return to showers and thunderstorms, especially Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.High pressure will promote a nice end to the week Friday with sunshine returning.Stay dry!Steve Stewart