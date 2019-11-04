Some of the coldest air of the season to arrive next weekend

There's a chance for an isolated shower tonight across central North Carolina. More rain arrives Friday along a stronger cold front that will usher in some of the coldest air of the season.High pressure will head east tonight allowing moisture to work its way inland from the Atlantic. A weak warm front will move north across the area tonight through early Tuesday morning helping to spark a passing shower tonight, mainly to the east of the Triangle.An incoming cold front Tuesday lead to isolated rain through the mid-morning through the midday Tuesday; otherwise, drier air will move back into across the area with clouds starting to break for the afternoon.High pressure will move in for the midweek bringing quiet weather to most of the Southeast with abundant sunshine and pleasant conditions.We're continuing to watch how an upper-level storm will move through the jet stream across the western half of the United States for Thursday into Friday. At the moment, it looks like this storm system will remain weak as it moves across the mid-Atlantic states as it passes over the area for Thursday night and into Friday. That means that while we should see some rain for Thursday night, widespread, heavy rainfall doesn't look likely at this time.Canadian high pressure will arrive Friday as a much colder air mass filters east of the Appalachians. It will more than likely start out windy for Friday as cold air drives in from the northeast around the leading edge of this area of high pressure. This will set the stage for some of the coldest air of the fall season with highs topping only the lower 50s for Friday and Saturday with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s for Friday and Saturday nights.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell