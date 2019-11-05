Dry Until Thursday Night

After a brief rise in dew points today drier air will push into the area tonight. Despite more sunshine for Wednesday, temperatures may only top the mid-60s thanks to a slightly cooler air mass moving east across the Appalachians.Thursday will be dry with highs warming back to the upper 60s. By Thursday night, scattered showers will develop as a cold front moves through the state. Most of the rain will be light, and it will clear by sunrise Friday.Friday looks much colder with blustery, northeast winds early in the day. As Canadian high pressure moves in from the northern U.S., look for clearing skies and very cold conditions for Friday night and again for Saturday night. This should lead to our first, widespread freeze across the area with temperatures slipping back into the mid- to upper 20s with the coldest temperatures occurring for outlying and rural areas outside of the Triangle.Temperatures rebound a bit for the second half of this weekend as high pressure shifts to our east and southerly winds set up for the area.This warm up will be brief as another cold front will dive south across the area on Monday. This cold front will bring another shot of very cold air to the region throughout early next week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell