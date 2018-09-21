A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to promote a good dealof sunshine through today across the Triangle. High temperatures willrun slightly above average in the middle 80s with overnight lows inthe mid- to upper 60s.The upper-level ridge will weaken heading into the weekend and a coldfront will approach from the northwest. This front will likely slow inforward speed come Saturday and Sunday. The Triangle will likelyremain in the unstable air mass south of the front with showers andthunderstorms likely to be around through Monday, especially closer tothe Virginia border. By Tuesday, the boundary will likely lift backnorthward. This will likely dry most of the Triangle out, but it willbring back the heat and humidity.A strong cold front is forecast to move through the East by the middleto end of next week. Much cooler and more comfortable air isanticipated with the passage of this frontal boundary, but there canbe some gusty thunderstorms along it.Have a great day,Steve Stewart