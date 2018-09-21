A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to promote a good deal
of sunshine through today across the Triangle. High temperatures will
run slightly above average in the middle 80s with overnight lows in
the mid- to upper 60s.
The upper-level ridge will weaken heading into the weekend and a cold
front will approach from the northwest. This front will likely slow in
forward speed come Saturday and Sunday. The Triangle will likely
remain in the unstable air mass south of the front with showers and
thunderstorms likely to be around through Monday, especially closer to
the Virginia border. By Tuesday, the boundary will likely lift back
northward. This will likely dry most of the Triangle out, but it will
bring back the heat and humidity.
A strong cold front is forecast to move through the East by the middle
to end of next week. Much cooler and more comfortable air is
anticipated with the passage of this frontal boundary, but there can
be some gusty thunderstorms along it.
Have a great day,
Steve Stewart
