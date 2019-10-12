Dry & Warm Tomorrow

The gorgeous autumn weather continued today with lots of sun and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the low and mid 50s.If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, tomorrow looks to be the best day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A cold front will stall over the region tomorrow night into Sunday and bring some scattered showers, especially Sunday afternoon and at night. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 70s. Rainfall amounts up to .50" are possible, which is great news since it's been so dry.Dry weather will return for Monday and Tuesday morning, but another front will bring the chance for some widespread showers by later Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This next shot at some rain could bring close to an inch in spots. Let's hope it pans out!Dry and cool weather will return for Thursday, just in time for the start of the State Fair!Have a great weekend!Chris