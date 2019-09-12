Cold Front On The Way

We tied the record today at RDU airport when the thermometer hit 96. In some spots, the Heat Index reached 104. Fortunately, there is some relief on the way as a cold front approaches. Tonight, there will be a widely scattered shower or storm- mainly this evening-with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.A cold front will arrive on Friday with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The best chances for a storm will be south of the Triangle, as the atmosphere looks to be too stable for thunder in areas to the north. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 70s north to the low 80s around the Triangle and upper 80s near Fayetteville.The showers will end tomorrow evening, and the weekend looks to be mostly dry with a cloud and sun mix. Temperatures will remain a bit above average with highs in the mid and upper 80s.A tropical disturbance over the southern Bahamas will likely develop into a tropical storm over the next few days, and could impact Florida over the weekend. The storm is showing no signs of becoming as strong as Dorian, but like all tropical systems, bears watching. It's too soon to know if there will be any impacts here in North Carolina, but they won't occur until the middle of next week. So enjoy the weekend!Have a great evening,Chris