Storm Chance Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The remnants of Hurricane Laura are moving across the Ohio Valley today and will zip across Virginia tomorrow. A band of showers and storms will travel across the region tomorrow between midday and early evening. It won't rain in any one spot for more than an hour or so. But a few of the storms could be severe with damaging winds and even an isolated tornado. The highest threat for a severe storm looks to be along and east of I-95. The line of showers and storms will push towards the coast by early evening.Outside of any storms, it'll be breezy and warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds could gust to 30mph through the afternoon.Less humid air will filter into the region and make for a beautiful Sunday. Look for sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 80s.Shower and storm chances will return for Monday and Tuesday, along with the humidity.Have a great weekend,Chris