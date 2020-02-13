Pretty Nice Weekend!

A very slow-moving cool front is just now crossing central North Carolina with some clouds and spotty showers. Once this front moves south, a more stable air mass will move in and this will lead to a partly cloudy and pleasant night with readings dropping into the low to mid-50s.Dry, rain-free weather should last into tomorrow as the next storm system and cold front start to take shape over the Ohio River and Tennessee Valley regions.Low clouds will increase and thicken during the day tomorrow then showers and thunderstorms will work across parts of central North Carolina tomorrow night. Some of the thunderstorms could grow strong enough to cause localized severe weather including damaging winds. This stormy weather will move off to the east as the cold front sweeps east of the region. The threat of severe weather looks to be during the evening, but many areas south of the Triangle may see little or no rain.Sunday looks to be a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.High pressure will build in from the west as that storm system up north moves northeast and away from the region. This high pressure should help bring a dry and stable weather pattern for central North Carolina through Tuesday of next week.Another storm and cold front originating in the northern and central Plains early next week will move into the eastern U.S. on Wednesday.This will lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Wednesday night.Have a great weekend!Chris