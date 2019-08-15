Warm & Humid

A few storms are possible later today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, the storms will be slow moving so some areas of heavy rain seem plausible. About the same tomorrow with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon and evening, then low rain chances for the weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the low 90s with heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s...maybe 100 in a few areas. Little cooler next week, more seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and pop-up showers and storms around in the afternoon and evening hours. Tropics remain quiet for now...Have a great day,Steve Stewart