Warm & Humid

We had a much quieter afternoon today as thunderstorms were few and far between. It was another hot day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tonight there shouldn't be much more than a widely scattered shower or storm, with lows by morning in the low and mid 70s. A cold front will become stationary east of the Triangle over the next couple of days, and that's where the best chances for showers and storms will be. So areas along and east of I-95 will have the best chance for some showers and storms tomorrow, with a smaller chance north and west of the Triangle. Highs tomorrow will be a bit less hot, with highs in the mid 80s north to low 90s to the south.Drier air in mid levels of the atmosphere will try to work its way into the region from the west Friday and into the weekend, so our rain chances will rather small each day, but at least a couple of showers and storms are possible through Sunday. Still, there should be plenty of dry hours over the weekend if you have any outdoor plans. By the weekend, our highs will warm back into the low 90s.Have a great evening,Chrois