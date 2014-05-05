Weather

Some Sun & Muggy for Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with patchy fog developing late tonight and remaining in the overnight hours. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer and a little more humid compared to today. In addition, tomorrow starts off rather cloudy but there will be breaks in the overcast by late morning. Sunday may also bring a spotty shower but it won't be a washout by any means.
Rain chances slightly increase for Monday afternoon and evening. The best chance for a brief shower or storm will be primarily west of the Triangle.

A long trailing cold front arrives on Tuesday and will provide showers and storms, some of which could be quite strong, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
Afterward, Thursday will be much cooler with a mixture of sun and clouds. Then temperatures fall to well below average values come Friday and will persist into the weekend.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Raleigh mayor issues curfew ahead of planned social justice march
Man killed, driver injured in 2-car crash, Durham police say
LATEST: 1,759 more COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in North Carolina
UNC officer fires at hit-and-run driver who allegedly drove toward him
NC trooper returns home 84 days after being struck by car
Only 10% of US adults may have COVID-19 antibodies: Study
Show More
Trump woos Black voters with 'Platinum Plan's' list of promises
Frustrations climb as legal battle boils over correcting voter mistakes
These downtown Raleigh streets will be closed this weekend
Cape Fear Regional Theatre to hold 1st outdoor production in Oct.
NC elections officials release documents on proposed settlement
More TOP STORIES News