Some Sun & Muggy for Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with patchy fog developing late tonight and remaining in the overnight hours. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer and a little more humid compared to today. In addition, tomorrow starts off rather cloudy but there will be breaks in the overcast by late morning. Sunday may also bring a spotty shower but it won't be a washout by any means.Rain chances slightly increase for Monday afternoon and evening. The best chance for a brief shower or storm will be primarily west of the Triangle.A long trailing cold front arrives on Tuesday and will provide showers and storms, some of which could be quite strong, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.Afterward, Thursday will be much cooler with a mixture of sun and clouds. Then temperatures fall to well below average values come Friday and will persist into the weekend.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson