Some Sun, Spotty Showers Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. Tomorrow morning will bring a mixture of sun and clouds. But as a cold front dips to the south of North Carolina, it will bring more clouds and some spotty showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Any showers and storms that appear in central North Carolina will primarily reside to the south and east of the Triangle.High pressure builds into place on Tuesday, providing cooler and drier air. Tuesday will be bright, beautiful and less humid with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. Then Wednesday will be more humid as we transition from sun to clouds.The remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Sally will approach the Carolinas Thursday into Friday, providing some rain. As the remnants of Sally approach the Carolinas, a cold front will inch toward the Appalachians. That may push Sally southward. Regardless, expect showers and storms from Sally (though likely nothing severe), Thursday into Friday. The Sandhills and southern half of the Coastal Plain have the best chance of seeing rain regardless of Sally's track.Have a great week!Robert Johnson