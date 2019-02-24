A cold front will cross the Triangle late this morning with a band of scattered showers. As this front moves eastward, drier air will finally push back in in its wake and clouds will break for some sunshine the rest of the day. With the strong flow out of the southwest before the frontal passage, temperatures will spike today into the lower 70s! Skies will be clear tonight and it will be turning chillier.High pressure building in from the west will cross the Tennessee Valley on Monday providing the area with sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Fahrenheit. High pressure will cross the Triangle on Tuesday and then move offshore on Wednesday providing lots of sunshine on Tuesday followed by more clouds on Wednesday, but both days will be dry and mild with highs not far from 60. A weak storm will pass by to our south on Wednesday causing a few more clouds. Little rain may be possible for southern parts of the viewing area, especially at night. Then a second storm will approach from the west on Thursday with more clouds followed by a chance of rain late Friday or Saturday.Have a great day,Steve Stewart