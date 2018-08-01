ACCUWEATHER

Sour Biscuit Fire and Not Creative Fire? How wildfires get their names

EMBED </>More Videos

Dispatch centers sending the initial crews to a wildfire usually name the fire, though they can also be named by the first engine on the scene or another fire official. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

When a wildfire breaks out, its name gives first responders a way to track and prioritize different fires.

According to AccuWeather, dispatch centers sending the initial crews to a wildfire usually name the fire, though they can also be named by the first engine on the scene or another fire official.

Names usually come from a geographical location, local landmark, street, lake or mountain near the fire's origin.

The name of a fire doesn't always reflect its exact location; sometimes there aren't enough landmarks in an area to give a fire a unique name. For example, the Sour Biscuit Fire was named due to its proximity to Sourdough Gulch and Biscuit Creek.

In 2015, emergency crews in Idaho couldn't come up with a creative name for the 57th fire of the season, so they named it the Not Creative Fire.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwildfirebrush fireu.s. & worldsevere weather
ACCUWEATHER
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More accuweather
WEATHER
Warming Up
Photos from the wildfires across California
Boy can't stand Texas heat wave
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
More Weather
Top Stories
Fayetteville police release sketch of naked man who tried to grab boy
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Raleigh man accused of three-month indecent-exposure spree
Duke grad who competed in Olympics while wearing hijab now has her own Barbie
Durham HS athlete's future uncertain after video shows him using N-word
Family wants answers after Durham father of six is shot outside apartment complex
Man critical after being shot at Fayetteville motel
Search warrants reveals new information in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Show More
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Raleigh firefighters paddle 193 miles for a cause
Police investigating whether worker was involved in Durham Wendy's robbery
Mofu Shoppe: From a food truck dream to a brick-and-mortar reality
Back-to-school countdown checklist
More News