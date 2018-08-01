WEATHER

Sporadic showers continue thought the week

We welcome the month of August with ... well ... the same we ended July.

With deep upper-level disturbance to our west and a strong high-pressure area to our east, our pattern will remain relatively stagnant through Friday.

The result for us will be a moist southerly flow with daily showers and thunderstorms.

Activity will be most widespread on Thursday, but the best time for showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening.

Any shower or thunderstorm will be capable of producing torrential downpours leading to flash flooding problems.

On average, 2-4 inches of rain still could fall through Friday, with locally heavier amounts possible.

High pressure will build back to the west this weekend and early next week.

While not totally ending the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm any day, showers and storms will become much more widely scattered and confined to just afternoon and evening hours.

More sunshine each day will also mean higher afternoon temperatures.

Have a great hump day!

