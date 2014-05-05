Still Warm Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lots of sun sent temperatures soaring into the mid and upper 80s today, more like early or mid June than early April! But there were some drawbacks--the pollen count was sky high today and ozone levels in the Triangle were elevated as well.Tonight will be clear with lows in the low and mid 50s. Thursday will start out mostly sunny, then we'll see a few more clouds by afternoon along with an isolated shower in the afternoon. It'll still be warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.There's a bit better chance for a shower or storm on Friday, but the coverage will remain limited to about 30%. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.A cold front will approach on Saturday, and shower and storm coverage will increase into the afternoon and overnight. There should still be a lot of dry time on Saturday, especially the first half of the day. Any showers on Sunday morning should clear out during the morning as the cold front moves offshore and drier air moves in. The afternoon should be pleasant with highs in the 70s.Have a great evening,Chris