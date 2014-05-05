Spotty Shower Late Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The last couple of days have been the warmest of 2021 so far; we hit 83 on Tuesday and 86 yesterday. This makes it the warmest day since Sept. 11, 2020, when it hit 88.The pattern will shift today; building high pressure over the northeastern part of the country is pushing a "back door" cold front our way. This made it down into far northeastern North Carolina so far. It will make it into the region before stalling out over us for the remainder of the day and it will trim temperatures back out of the 80s. It will still be a warmer-than-normal day with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s.Even once the front comes through, it will take a while before we get more in the way of lower clouds. Until then, we continue to just have high scattered clouds over the area. The morning will stay fairly bright, while we will get some cloudier intervals this afternoon and evening, along with a stray shower or thunderstorm. The best chance of rainfall is just off to the north and west.Meanwhile, the front, supported by an upper-level low to our northwest, will approach from the west today into tonight. This front will weaken and wash out as it moves eastward, so don't expect more than a scattering of shower activity tonight into tomorrow as it approaches. The back door front should also wash out as a southerly flow ahead of that boundary from the west takes over.Eventually we will have southern stream energy aloft coming toward us bringing a better chance for showers and a thunderstorm. There will be a better chance of showers Saturday as that energy gets picked up by the next system and moves into the middle of the country.To go along with the slower trend, we're allowing for a shower Sunday as the next front will be slower behind the moisture that it draws up for Saturday into Saturday night. Modeling isn't showing a lot of rainfall at any point over the weekend, but those with outdoor plans will have to keep an eye on the radar to watch out for at least a shower, maybe thunder, at any point.High pressure follows that front for Monday bringing dry weather to start the week.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather