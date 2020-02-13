Spotty Shower this Afternoon

As a low pressure system located near the mid-Atlantic coast begins to move offshore later this morning, it will be dry throughout Central North Carolina for at least a few hours. Then, in the wake of a frontal passage, we'll have an unstable air mass this afternoon, which will trigger a spotty shower.After that, it will become clear tonight with a northwesterly breeze. A large high pressure system will move into the Southeast tomorrow, providing the region with a mostly sunny, cool day.That high will move off the Southeast coast Friday, allowing a southwest flow of warmer air. Meanwhile, the next cold front will sweep across the Mississippi Valley. After starting the day with sunshine, we will see increasing clouds followed by a possible shower or thunderstorm with the front Friday evening.Following that front, we will see an unseasonably cool air mass for the entire eastern half of the country Saturday. In fact, snow will be seen from the higher elevations of West Virginia, northward through New England with some accumulation. The center of this huge high pressure will settle right into North Carolina Saturday night, setting us up for likely the coldest night we will see until next fall.Temperatures early Sunday morning will get into the 30s and even frost is a possibility in the coldest rural spots. As a matter of fact, it will be tied for the the coldest Mother's Day we've seen in over 70 years (since 1950). The only other Mother's Day we were this cold was in 1997.The high pressure system, in turn, will then start to move offshore. That will bring some moderation in temps on Sunday night and Monday.Another front will pass through on Monday, and it will be dry. High pressure will promote plenty of sunshine, but also more cooler-than-normal weather on Tuesday.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather