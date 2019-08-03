Lots of Clouds Today

Following the locally drenching showers and thunderstorms yesterday, there will be some sunshine returning today.Deep tropical moisture associated with a disturbance moving right up along the Southeast coast will bring showers and some heavy thunderstorms to the beaches today. However, the bulk of this moisture will stay right along the coast, which will leave much of the Triangle dry. There will be a couple of pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but most places will stay dry.As that moisture pulls away, another system will be hot on its heels tomorrow. Once again, a couple of afternoon thunderstorms pop up, but most places will be dry again.Looking into the upcoming week, Monday looks like a more active day with a potent upper-level trough swinging through. It will interact with a sluggish frontal boundary stalled over the Southeast. This combination will lead to more clouds and more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. This will keep temperatures down, generally in the mid-80s.Behind that system, Tuesday is mainly dry before the risk for showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front drops down from the north and west. It should cool us off and dry us out as we head toward next weekend.Have a great Saturday!Bigweather