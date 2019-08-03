Some Rain Sunday

A weak disturbance moving along the Southeast coast has kept the bulk of moisture offshore. Aswe move through the rest of this afternoon into this evening we will have to keep an eye on anypop-up thunderstorms that develop. Any activity should taper off later this evening with the loss ofdaytime heating.As we move into tomorrow, the upper-level pattern remains the same with a broad mid to upperlevel trough across the region. The disturbance along the coast will drift away and we will have towatch an upper-level feature that will drift northward across Georgia tonight and sliding across theregion tomorrow afternoon. With this disturbance and daytime heating, we will have to watch forsome activity to develop in the afternoon lasting into the evening. We will have to carry someshowers and thunderstorms into the overnight, as the mid to upper-level trough axis is east of thearea.Monday may turn more active with the trough axis swinging through the region. This combinedwith a stalled boundary to the south with be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms. Wewill have to mention some locally heavier downpours on Monday with precipitable water valuesclimbing slightly above 2 inches. Activity should taper off from west to east as we move into thelate afternoon. With thunderstorm activity across the region this will keep temperatures in the lowto mid 80s across the region, with the warmer temperatures for the southern portion of the viewingarea.The flow turns more zonal on Tuesday so we may see a break in activity on Tuesday. As we headinto the middle of the week, showers and thunderstorms will return to the region. A cold front willtry to approach the region late in the week. This front may washout to the north and keep theregion with warm and humid conditions for the end of the week into next weekend.Have a great Evening!Steve Stewart