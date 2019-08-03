Some Rain Sunday

A weak disturbance moving along the Southeast coast has kept the bulk of moisture offshore. As
we move through the rest of this afternoon into this evening we will have to keep an eye on any
pop-up thunderstorms that develop. Any activity should taper off later this evening with the loss of
daytime heating.
As we move into tomorrow, the upper-level pattern remains the same with a broad mid to upper
level trough across the region. The disturbance along the coast will drift away and we will have to
watch an upper-level feature that will drift northward across Georgia tonight and sliding across the
region tomorrow afternoon. With this disturbance and daytime heating, we will have to watch for
some activity to develop in the afternoon lasting into the evening. We will have to carry some
showers and thunderstorms into the overnight, as the mid to upper-level trough axis is east of the
area.
Monday may turn more active with the trough axis swinging through the region. This combined
with a stalled boundary to the south with be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms. We
will have to mention some locally heavier downpours on Monday with precipitable water values
climbing slightly above 2 inches. Activity should taper off from west to east as we move into the
late afternoon. With thunderstorm activity across the region this will keep temperatures in the low
to mid 80s across the region, with the warmer temperatures for the southern portion of the viewing
area.
The flow turns more zonal on Tuesday so we may see a break in activity on Tuesday. As we head
into the middle of the week, showers and thunderstorms will return to the region. A cold front will
try to approach the region late in the week. This front may washout to the north and keep the
region with warm and humid conditions for the end of the week into next weekend.
Have a great Evening!
Steve Stewart
