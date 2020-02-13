Temperatures Soar Into The 80's

A warm front is in the process of lifting through the area, so today gets off to a relatively mild start. With the surface winds turning more toward the south and southwest, it will be warmer this afternoon. Although today is not expected to be the warmest day this week, most temperatures this afternoon will climb well into the 70s with clouds breaking up as the day moves along.A large and strong storm system forming over western Kansas today will start to move eastward. The wind flow around this storm will help maintain a warm, moist air flow over the southeastern United States tonight and tomorrow, including across all of central North Carolina.An upper-level high pressure area building over the southeastern U.S. will limit any shower development across the region, and it will cause any morning low clouds to break for some sunshine. This will bring the region a very warm day tomorrow, with most places warming into the low to mid-80s. These readings are about 20 degrees above average for this time of year.The storm forming over western Kansas today will move northeast and into the Great Lakes tonight. A southwest-trailing cold front will move east and south reaching the Appalachians later tomorrow afternoon. This front will bring a few showers across central North Carolina late tomorrow night and into Saturday. The front will move east and south out of the region during Saturday. However, a weak wave of low pressure forming along the front over southeastern North Carolina might help to maintain a lingering chance for showers over parts of southern and eastern North Carolina into Saturday evening.A surface high pressure area will move from the northern Plains states into the Great Lakes tomorrow and Saturday. This high pressure area will build east and south into central North Carolina Saturday night and Sunday forcing dry, cooler air into the region. This will lead to some dry, stable weather for Saturday night and much of Sunday.As the surface high moves to the east later Sunday and Sunday night, a returning southerly flow will bring an increase in moist air leading to another chance for wet weather Monday. A weak area of high pressure will move into the region on Tuesday and this will support dry weather. However, this dry weather will be short-lived. A quick-moving storm system and cold front will approach from the west Tuesday night and bring more wet weather Wednesday of next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather