Temperatures Soar Into The 80s

The temperature at Raleigh-Durham International soared to 80 degrees for the first time since Halloween, with low 80s in Fayetteville. Tonight will be partly cloudy and very mild with lows in the low and mid 60s. Friday will be even warmer than today with a partly sunny sky and gusty southwest wind. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid 80s. The record tomorrow at RDU is 88, it'll be close but I think we stay a few degrees shy of that.A cold front will approach the region tomorrow night and early Saturday, and set off a few showers later tomorrow night and Saturday morning. The chance of rain will taper off a bit Saturday afternoon, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, but temperatures will fall off a bit in the afternoon.The chilly air will continue to filter into the region by Sunday with highs only in the low and mid 50s along with a small chance of rain in the afternoon.Have a nice evening!Chris