spring

First day of spring in 2021: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

Break out the flowers: The first day of spring in 2021 is March 20! Here's everything you need to know about the season.
When is the first day of spring?

Spring officially begins Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?
Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Passover begins at sundown on March 27.
  • Palm Sunday is March 28.
  • Easter falls on April 4.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 12.
  • Mother's Day is on May 9.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatheraccuweatherweatherspring
    Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SPRING
    Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
    The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
    Warmer weather, humidity and coronavirus
    Pollen counts could be 'through the roof' for NC
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Off-campus frat activities led to uptick in Duke COVID cases: Officials
    Suspected explosive devices found near NC church, government building
    Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
    Bright light seen in NC sky was 'most likely' SpaceX launch
    Boy injured in Durham shooting, police say
    Durham 11-year-old releases song encouraging safe return to class
    Duke orders undergraduate students to stay-in-place for a week
    Show More
    VA man wanted by US Marshals for killing mother, daughter
    Mom accused of faking naked images of daughter's cheer rivals
    Raleigh bars feeling lucky as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off
    Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
    LATEST: 892 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NC Saturday
    More TOP STORIES News