Nice Weather On Tap

Some showers moved through the region today, but didn't last too long in any one spot. High pressure builds in tonight, and with clear skies temperatures by morning will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are on tap for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s tomorrow and upper 40s and low 50s for Thursday.By Friday, southwest winds will push much warmer air into the region. There will be quite a few clouds with highs in the 60s, but it should stay on the dry side. Even warmer weather is on the way for Saturday with most areas in the low and mid 70s--getting close to record levels! Unfortunately, those warm temperatures will not be accompanied by sunshine. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to showers by later Saturday evening and overnight. The showers should end Sunday morning, but return again by Monday.For snow lovers, we have no good news. Temperatures are forecast to remain well above average through at least January 21. But some of our biggest snows have come in February and early March, so don't give up hope yet!Have a good evening,Chris