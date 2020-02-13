Weather

Big Warm Up This Week

It was a mostly sunny and cool day today. Chilly weather continues tonight too. It'll be clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. High pressure will remain in control tomorrow and will provide wall-to-wall sunshine. Temperatures will be near the average of 61.

Monday will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than average under a mostly sunny sky. These spring-like temperatures will continue for the remainder of the week with the chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a good one!

Robert Johnson


