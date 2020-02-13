Spring-like weather brings chance for rain every day this week

After a splendid stretch of weather thanks to a sprawling area of high pressure, our weather pattern shifts to a wetter, and more unsettled, look for the rest of this week and into this weekend.High temperatures will be in the upper 60s lower 70s for the rest of the week, but there will be a chance for showers every day.A large upper-level high centered over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is causing the overall upper-level wind pattern to bulge northward over the southern Plains and southeastern United States. The movement and strength of this upper-level high will cause surface cold fronts to stall near Central North Carolina this week into at least early next week. This will create a complicated weather pattern leading to periodic wet weather.An area of low pressure will lift from the eastern Great Lakes this morning to northern New England by this evening with a trailing cold front dragging across the Appalachians. This front will help bring an increase in moist, unstable air that should lead to more clouds today and a few hit-and-miss showers into this afternoon.The weakening cold front will end up stalling over or near Central North Carolina into tomorrow. Then, an upper-level shortwave trough will swing by to the north of North Carolina later tomorrow and tomorrow evening, causing a weak wave of low pressure to form and move along the stalled frontal boundary. This wave should bring showers and perhaps a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon.We catch a break from the rain then for Wednesday night as the front shifts south into South Carolina. The front will then move back northward as a warm front Thursday. While this may touch off a shower or two, no widespread rainfall is expected on Thursday.Another upper-level trough swinging across the Great Lakes on Thursday night and Friday morning will force another cold front to move in from the northwest. The upper-level trough is forecast to lift out to the northeast during Friday just as the front starts to get close to Central North Carolina. As a result of this lifting, the upward motion necessary to support shower development ahead of and near the cold front is projected to become rather weak. So, at this point we are calling for a shower chance on Friday, but with a weakening cold front.Another lull in the rain comes for Friday night as the cold front will move into Central North Carolina, then move east and south before stalling just south of Central North Carolina. Showers sneak back into the forecast later in the day on Saturday, with rain showers spilling into Sunday.Have a great Tuesday and keep the umbrella handy this week!Bigweather